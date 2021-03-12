Clearbridge Investments LLC Acquires 57,158 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,042,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 57,158 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust were worth $12,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BDN. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 6.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $1,777,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 60,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 31,082 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Brandywine Realty Trust by 3.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares during the period.

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $7.48 and a twelve month high of $13.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.26). Brandywine Realty Trust had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 54.61%. The business had revenue of $126.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 53.15%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Brandywine Realty Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $9.50 to $10.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brandywine Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.31.

In related news, Director Wyche Fowler sold 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total value of $102,230.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $899,942.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

