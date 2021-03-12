CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Stock Price Up 25.8%

CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) rose 25.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.40 and last traded at $26.68. Approximately 1,817,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,947,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.21.

CLSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of CleanSpark from $24.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CleanSpark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $652.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.79 and a beta of 5.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.20.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.09. CleanSpark had a negative net margin of 232.79% and a negative return on equity of 148.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. On average, analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSK. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at about $3,023,000. JBF Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 2,805.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 246,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 238,425 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 4,740.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 87,702 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter valued at about $1,078,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the fourth quarter valued at about $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLSK)

CleanSpark, Inc provides energy software and control technology solutions worldwide. It offers distributed energy systems that allow customers to design, engineer, communicate, and manage renewable energy generation, storage, and consumption; and microgrids, which comprise generation, energy storage, and smart distribution assets that serve a single or multiple loads connected to the utility grid and separate from the utility grid for commercial, industrial, defense, campus, and residential users.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.