Clarkson’s (CKNHF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Clarkson (OTCMKTS:CKNHF) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CKNHF opened at $35.25 on Tuesday. Clarkson has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $39.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.43.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

