Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $28.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clarivate from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Shares of NYSE CLVT traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,618. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $33.55.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $455.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.