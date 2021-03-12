Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) Raises Dividend to $0.37 Per Share

Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share by the cloud computing company on Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Citrix Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Citrix Systems has a payout ratio of 23.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Citrix Systems to earn $4.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $132.42 on Wednesday. Citrix Systems has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $173.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.18. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.15 and a 200-day moving average of $131.44.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The cloud computing company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 391.74% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total value of $89,825.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,741.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Timothy A. Minahan sold 16,641 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $2,354,701.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,284 shares of company stock worth $7,022,241. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.54.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

