Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Trims Stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,462 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $557,000. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 7,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,414,000. Finally, Wafra Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Wafra Inc. now owns 160,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $23,796,000 after purchasing an additional 50,379 shares in the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $36,661.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,230.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMC traded up $3.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $174.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.60. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $65.56 and a 12-month high of $175.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $160.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.46.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The construction company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 12.55%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is a positive change from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 31.49%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VMC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.77.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

