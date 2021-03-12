Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Sells 7,056 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,056 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $14,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,745,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,041,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,032,460 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 62.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 4,321,993 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,510 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 74.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,664,250 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $158,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,848 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 371.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,390,852 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $81,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,869,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,519,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,507 shares in the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $86,458.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.08. 696,983 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,846,068. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.84 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.89.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

