Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,653 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $11,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 995,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,771,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 97,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,289,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 596,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,999,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 853.7% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 255,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 228,617 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $67.65. 4,610,989 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.01.

