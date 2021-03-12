Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Decreases Stock Position in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lowered its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 890 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Linde were worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Linde by 714.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Linde by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $268.41. The company had a trading volume of 20,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,152. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $140.33 billion, a PE ratio of 63.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $251.38 and a 200 day moving average of $249.00. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $146.71 and a 12 month high of $274.58.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.77%.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Linde from $281.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.24.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

Further Reading: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.