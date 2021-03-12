Citizens Financial Group Inc RI Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI reduced its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,632 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares worth $8,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ VMBS remained flat at $$53.57 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 19,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,871. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day moving average is $54.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.