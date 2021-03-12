Citigroup Lowers Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Price Target to $12.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.
BVN remained flat at $$11.27 during trading on Monday. 2,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,948. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 0.91.
About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.
CompaÃ±Ãa de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.
