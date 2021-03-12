Citigroup Lowers Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Price Target to $12.00

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

BVN remained flat at $$11.27 during trading on Monday. 2,701 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,251,948. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 1 year low of $5.12 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.73 and a 200 day moving average of $11.87. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.10 and a beta of 0.91.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,041 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after buying an additional 106,058 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 312,321 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after buying an additional 19,482 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,380,598 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $16,829,000 after buying an additional 681,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,111,000.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

