Citigroup Inc. Sells 48,464 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,464 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $12,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Black Knight by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 4,273,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,030,000 after acquiring an additional 422,390 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 3,768.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,252,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142,277 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,243,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,398,000 after acquiring an additional 269,778 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,701,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,173,000 after acquiring an additional 200,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC increased its position in Black Knight by 293.7% in the 3rd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,338,000 after buying an additional 1,305,518 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $98.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Susquehanna raised Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.24.

Shares of NYSE BKI opened at $75.20 on Wednesday. Black Knight, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.66. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 12.45%. On average, analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

