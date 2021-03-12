Citigroup Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $98.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $60.07 and a 12 month high of $100.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.68.

