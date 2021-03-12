Citigroup Inc. Has $18.02 Million Stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 441,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 167,576 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fortis were worth $18,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $163,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,861 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of Fortis by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 153,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after buying an additional 3,714 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Fortis by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 137,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Fortis by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortis alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.75.

Shares of Fortis stock opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.59 and a 52-week high of $43.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 80.21%.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.