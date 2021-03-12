Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 74.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,937 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,580 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Everest Re Group worth $17,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Everest Re Group from $218.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $258.73.

Shares of RE opened at $247.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.90. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $254.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 7.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

