Citigroup Inc. Cuts Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,510 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Cincinnati Financial worth $12,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ullmann Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 2.9% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 4,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,511 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 57,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

CINF stock opened at $105.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $108.39.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. The business’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Cincinnati Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

