Citigroup Cuts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $325.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from $357.00 to $325.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coupa Software from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Coupa Software has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $319.16.

Shares of COUP traded down $14.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $274.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,802. The firm has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.28 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $334.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $99.01 and a 52 week high of $377.04.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 9,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total transaction of $2,894,233.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,592,297.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.23, for a total value of $395,726.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,355.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 193,144 shares of company stock valued at $66,788,368 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Coupa Software by 25,694.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,900,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873,530 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $423,560,000. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Coupa Software by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,059,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,471,000 after purchasing an additional 60,656 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Coupa Software by 114.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 990,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,689,000 after purchasing an additional 528,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Coupa Software by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 693,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,161,000 after purchasing an additional 226,005 shares during the last quarter.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

