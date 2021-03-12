Citigroup Boosts Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) Price Target to $19.00

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on WBT. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welbilt from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.67.

Shares of WBT traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.86. 32,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,100. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.55. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 415.00 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. Welbilt has a 1 year low of $3.17 and a 1 year high of $17.05.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.56 million. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welbilt will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth $244,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its stake in Welbilt by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,693,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,554,000 after purchasing an additional 546,429 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Welbilt by 6.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,773,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,403,000 after purchasing an additional 308,710 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Welbilt in the third quarter worth $406,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Welbilt by 25.9% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,094,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,739,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welbilt Company Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

