Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,592,574 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,276,836 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.4% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Dodge & Cox owned 0.91% of Cisco Systems worth $1,727,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,835,000. Edgar Lomax Co. VA boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Edgar Lomax Co. VA now owns 1,659,973 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $65,386,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 27,623 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 406,899 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after acquiring an additional 56,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 7,213 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,303.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,530 shares of company stock worth $1,324,408 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.86. The company had a trading volume of 560,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,486,963. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.60.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.83.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

