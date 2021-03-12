Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 612,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 12,405 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $50,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 23,672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $600,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 807,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,399,000 after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 456,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after purchasing an additional 24,831 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $76.27 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.04 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.27. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 12.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Benchmark upped their price target on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.30.

In other news, CEO John Forsyth sold 2,489 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total transaction of $221,521.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,541 shares in the company, valued at $404,149. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Carter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $56,231.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,107.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cirrus Logic Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Story: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.