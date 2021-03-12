CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) VP Tanya Dawkins Sells 1,046 Shares

CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of CIRCOR International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total transaction of $41,515.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,651.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of CIR stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.45. 1,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,884. CIRCOR International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $788.92 million, a P/E ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.09.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. On average, analysts forecast that CIRCOR International, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CIR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CIRCOR International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 270,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,385,000 after buying an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in CIRCOR International by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

