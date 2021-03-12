CIBC Raises Tervita (TSE:TEV) Price Target to C$4.50

Tervita (TSE:TEV) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

TEV has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Tervita from C$3.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of Tervita from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Tervita from C$4.25 to C$3.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tervita from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Tervita from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Tervita has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$5.34.

Shares of TSE TEV opened at C$5.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$636.10 million and a PE ratio of -14.55. Tervita has a twelve month low of C$1.69 and a twelve month high of C$6.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.74.

Tervita (TSE:TEV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($1.06) by C$0.87. The firm had revenue of C$381.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Tervita will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Tervita Company Profile

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

