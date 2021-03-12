CIBC Boosts Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) Price Target to $4.50

Tervita (OTCMKTS:TRVCF) had its target price lifted by CIBC from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Tervita from $4.25 to $3.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Tervita from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Tervita in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Tervita from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4.70.

TRVCF opened at $4.46 on Monday. Tervita has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $4.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

Tervita Corporation operates as a waste and environmentally focused energy service provider in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy Services and Industrial Services. The Energy Services segment treats, recovers, and disposes fluids; provides oil terminalling and energy marketing services; processes and disposes solid materials; disposes oilfield-generated waste; offers onsite services using centrifugation or other processes for heavy oil producers involved in mining and in situ production; and supplies and operates drill site processing equipment, such as solids control and drill cuttings management.

