CIBC Boosts Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Price Target to $19.00

Recipe Unlimited (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RCPUF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Recipe Unlimited from $13.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RCPUF opened at $16.20 on Tuesday. Recipe Unlimited has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $16.20.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

