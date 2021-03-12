ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share

ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of ChromaDex in a report issued on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.33) for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for ChromaDex’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $11.31 on Wednesday. ChromaDex has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $23.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.76 and a beta of 1.49.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDXC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 302.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 528.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 24.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.