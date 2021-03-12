Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) Announces $0.10 Interim Dividend

Chorus Limited (ASX:CNU) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0976 per share on Monday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$6.88.

In other Chorus news, insider Sue Bailey acquired 4,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$7.82 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$32,855.44 ($23,468.17).

Chorus Limited provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services over copper and fiber networks for residential and business customers; and very high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services. The company also provides colocation services.

