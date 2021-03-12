China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $6.25 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.65% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

Get China Unicom (Hong Kong) alerts:

Shares of CHU remained flat at $$6.03 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $6.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. China Unicom has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $9.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 321.0% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 4,922 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 79.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,907 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,836 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 77.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 679.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,165 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About China Unicom (Hong Kong)

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on China Unicom (Hong Kong) (CHU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Unicom (Hong Kong) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.