China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) Short Interest Up 11,508.3% in February

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 139,300 shares, a growth of 11,508.3% from the February 11th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of CLEU stock opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.12. China Liberal Education has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.46.

About China Liberal Education

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education, as well as diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

