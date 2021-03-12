Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 874 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC reduced its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up about 3.9% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC owned about 0.52% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $137,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 37 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,218.00, for a total transaction of $45,066.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,026. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 6,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,202.28, for a total transaction of $7,213,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,979,814.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock worth $18,886,523 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTD traded up $19.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,074.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 892 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,105. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52-week low of $579.40 and a 52-week high of $1,271.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,166.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,099.10. The company has a market capitalization of $25.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.72 by $0.54. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 144.89% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTD shares. Cleveland Research raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,100.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $897.85.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

