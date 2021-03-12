Chilton Investment Co. LLC Sells 5,772 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 390,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,772 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up 1.8% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $64,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,599 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,823 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,017,046 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,289,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,174,000 after purchasing an additional 18,576 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,849,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,944,000 after purchasing an additional 33,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist boosted their price target on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.08.

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.61. 18,153 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,174. The company has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.14 and a 52-week high of $176.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a return on equity of 63.89% and a net margin of 25.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.47%.

In other news, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

