Chilton Investment Co. LLC Purchases 10,448 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,448 shares during the period. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 40,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 24,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNB Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 71.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on USB. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.45.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 227,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,717,604. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $54.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.05 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.