Chilton Investment Co. LLC Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Chilton Investment Co. LLC lowered its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 53.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,759 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 118,477 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Chilton Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $35,685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 80.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,810 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 513.3% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 10,751 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $229,000. 86.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $405.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Sunday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,257,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.90, for a total value of $200,494.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,335,001.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,793 shares of company stock worth $9,582,941. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $4.37 during trading on Thursday, hitting $353.97. The stock had a trading volume of 39,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,527,926. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.62. The stock has a market cap of $334.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

