Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Upgraded by DZ Bank to Buy

DZ Bank upgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $124.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Chevron from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $107.81.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $111.39. The stock had a trading volume of 819,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,680,805. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.55 and a 200 day moving average of $85.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $214.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.12, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $112.55.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total transaction of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

