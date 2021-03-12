Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) in a report released on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.57% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CVX. Scotiabank lowered shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.81.

NYSE CVX opened at $111.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.55 and its 200 day moving average is $85.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 5.4% during the third quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 76.4% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,772 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,472,000 after buying an additional 44,941 shares in the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 6.4% during the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in Chevron by 2.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 344,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

