Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) issued its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 78.10% and a positive return on equity of 17.29%.

CHMI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.18. 35,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,765. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $9.37. The firm has a market cap of $173.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.73%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.10.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

