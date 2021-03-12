Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s (CGIFF) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on CGIFF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.85.

Shares of CGIFF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.59. The company had a trading volume of 3,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,588. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $4.40. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.03.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

