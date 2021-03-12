Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the February 11th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CADMF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.67. 137,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,828. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. Chemesis International has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.90.

About Chemesis International

Chemesis International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, distributes, and retails cannabis products in California, Puerto Rico, and Colombia. It offers various types of extractions, formulations, and products specializing in BHO extraction, alcohol extraction, and CO2 extraction.

