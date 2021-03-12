Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) Short Interest Update

Chemesis International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CADMF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decrease of 72.4% from the February 11th total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 604,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:CADMF traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.67. 137,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,828. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average is $0.55. Chemesis International has a 1-year low of $0.22 and a 1-year high of $0.90.
About Chemesis International
