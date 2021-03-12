Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%.

CEMI traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.48. 16,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,408. The company has a market cap of $90.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.29. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on CEMI shares. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Chembio Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chembio Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

