Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Purchased by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chegg by 59.6% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Chegg by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Chegg by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Chegg by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

CHGG stock opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $25.89 and a one year high of $115.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of -429.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 9.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day moving average of $83.93.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company had revenue of $205.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $2,277,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,935,090 shares in the company, valued at $157,380,869.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 82,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total transaction of $7,437,711.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 308,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,849,069.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 489,963 shares of company stock valued at $46,775,047 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Chegg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.76.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

