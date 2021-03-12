Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Insider David Ellen Sells 10,117 Shares

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,378,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CHTR traded down $2.83 on Friday, reaching $621.40. 38,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,209,016. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $120.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.04, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $618.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $628.41. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $681.71.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHTR. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $212,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Charter Communications by 29.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Charter Communications by 39.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,469,000 after buying an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $270,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.74.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.