Charles Trimble Beasley Sells 1,000 Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Stock

Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Director Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $26,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,406 shares in the company, valued at $516,005.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles Trimble Beasley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Reliant Bancorp alerts:

On Friday, January 29th, Charles Trimble Beasley sold 1,000 shares of Reliant Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total transaction of $20,670.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.99. The company had a trading volume of 165,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.23. Reliant Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm has a market cap of $442.31 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business had revenue of $38.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Reliant Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is a boost from Reliant Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,257,000 after buying an additional 52,106 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 511,761 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,529,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 223,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,163,000 after buying an additional 51,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Reliant Bancorp by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RBNC shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Reliant Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Reliant Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliant Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Reliant Bancorp Company Profile

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the Middle Tennessee region and the Nashville-Davidson-Murfreesboro-Franklin Metropolitan Statistical Area. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.