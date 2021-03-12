Charles Muth Sells 5,000 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) Stock

Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.18, for a total transaction of $690,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,563,550. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Charles Muth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Charles Muth sold 10,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.18, for a total transaction of $1,681,800.00.

On Thursday, January 7th, Charles Muth sold 15,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total transaction of $1,778,700.00.

BYND stock opened at $142.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -317.36 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.18 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.57. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.21). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BYND shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 57,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 8.0% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 121.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 29.6% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after buying an additional 6,267 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,322,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,296,000 after buying an additional 2,276,268 shares during the period. 42.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, GO BEYOND, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat trademarks.

