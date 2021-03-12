Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) PT Raised to C$19.50 at Raymond James

Cervus Equipment (TSE:CERV) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$16.00 to C$19.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.88% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Cervus Equipment from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Cervus Equipment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$13.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of Cervus Equipment stock traded up C$1.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$16.00. 146,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,313. Cervus Equipment has a 52-week low of C$4.73 and a 52-week high of C$16.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$13.32 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$245.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49.

Cervus Equipment Corporation provides equipment solutions to customers in agriculture, transportation, and industrial markets in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Agricultural, Transportation, and Industrial Equipment. The company provides riding mower, gator utility vehicles, zero-turn mowers, tractors, commercial mowers, as well as cutters and shredders and front-end loaders.

