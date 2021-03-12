Cerity Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,405,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,325,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 60,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 10,531 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $982,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period.

Shares of PSF stock opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.75. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $30.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.157 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.02%.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

