Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,372 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FTV. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 30,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 32.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the third quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 204.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 21,890 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV stock opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $37.31 and a 52-week high of $82.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.05%.

FTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.21.

In related news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $36,597.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,364.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,495,062.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,071 shares of company stock worth $5,739,984 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

