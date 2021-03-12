Cerity Partners LLC Buys 698 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Ball were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Ball by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,293,000 after purchasing an additional 32,012 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ball by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 36,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of Ball by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 21,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares during the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 96.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 63,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,870,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLL opened at $86.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.65, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.46. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $51.26 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 33.14% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BLL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Ball from $107.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.47.

In other news, VP Jeff A. Knobel sold 24,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $2,333,816.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

