Cerity Partners LLC Buys 5,883 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.45.

USB opened at $52.90 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $43.15. The company has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $54.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

