Cerity Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 55,252 SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 55,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:CWI opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.62. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $17.05 and a 52 week high of $29.98.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

