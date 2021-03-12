Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 803 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.21. 40,996 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,474. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its 200 day moving average is $33.47. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a one year low of $18.99 and a one year high of $37.75.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

