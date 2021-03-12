Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 12,515 Shares of Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,515 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Plantronics were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,089,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,598,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,625,597 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,060,000 after acquiring an additional 154,320 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,310,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,522,000 after acquiring an additional 55,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 634,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after acquiring an additional 573,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plantronics by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PLT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Plantronics in a report on Monday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Plantronics from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Plantronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of PLT stock opened at $39.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.17 and a 200 day moving average of $24.90. Plantronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $50.89.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.81. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 70.65% and a negative net margin of 53.39%. Equities analysts predict that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals worldwide. Its principal product categories include headsets, which comprises wired and wireless communication headsets; voice, video, and content sharing solutions, which includes open session initiation protocol and native ecosystem desktop phones, conference room phones, and video conferencing solutions; peripherals, including cameras, speakers, and microphones designed to work with a range of unified communication and collaboration, unified communication as a service, and video as a service environments, including RealPresence collaboration solutions of infrastructure to endpoints that allows people to connect and collaborate; and support services.

